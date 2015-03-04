Complicated relations between Russia and West impede to determine the status of the Caspian Sea - COMMENT

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Recently, the situation with the legal definition of the status of the Caspian Sea is complicated by the change in Russia's relations with the West, a growing interest in the Caspian region from China, increasing threats from the Middle East and Afghanistan directions'. The expert on Middle East and Central Asia, Alexander Knyazev, said to Report, commenting on the prospects of settling the question of the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

The expert stressed, in the present state of international relations as in their global format as well as at the regional level, doesn't demonstrate an optimistic outlook.

According to the analyst, for the adoption of the agreement that meets the interests of all Caspian countries there is a need of a fundamental change in a wide range of positions within the framework of "Caspian Five", and from the point of view of the outside interests.

Alexander Knyazev said that the adoption of an agreement on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is hampered by differences in the understanding of how to use the Caspian pond in the common interest. "For Russia and Iran, it is important to dominate in the region, primarily in the interest of safety. For Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan prevailing economic interest associated with the production of energy. Kazakhstan occupies the middle position. And all this interest is applied external forces, primarily the United States, This interest is also not a one-way", said Alexander Knyazev, stressing the Caspian Sea is extremely complicated knot of conflict of interests.

In turn, the Head of the Department for the Study of Central Asia and the Caspian geopolitics Services and Regional Research Library of the first president of Kazakhstan Daniyar Kosnazarov mentioned the increased interest in the Caspian region, is based on the economic benefits and geopolitical points in a confrontation the West and Russia.

According to him, the Caspian Sea today essentially "feeds" all five Caspian littoral countries, and none of them on the background of low oil prices, does not waive the reduced earnings derived from the Caspian Sea.

"Just geopolitics and conservation, as well increasing presence in the energy markets, especially in Europe, can act as a meaningful barrier for settlement of the problem. The summit in Astrakhan, in any case, was quite positive and the foundation was laid for the summit in Astana. Some politicians already expressed optimism about the meeting in Kazakhstan. And, of course, positive results by consensus can show that among the littoral states there are no special differences of principles, which is quite important in the development of geopolitical conditions in the world "- summed up department head.