Bitcoin price will stabilize, IOTA and Litecoin may climb

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The price of Bitcoin will be stabilized for some time, instead of crypto currencies such as IOTA and Litecoin are expected to rise.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, after the start of futures trading on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOE) on Sunday, bitcoin that faced volatility on first day has risen by 12%. However, it is expected that the price of bitcoin will decline further by the year end. Thus, most investors will want to close their positions and compete year 2017 by realizing their profits.

Analytical Group believes, considering that thebitcoin price increased 17 times since the beginning of the year and 3,400 times in the last 5 years, it can be said that increase in price of this crypto currency will be softer. Research shows that there will be a rapid increase in the price of Litecoin and IOTA (created in Germany), which is a wing of Bitcoin.

Litecoin is an internet currency that carries out payments with a commission of 0% worldwide. "Litecoin" is an open source code and a global payment system, fully decentralized and not controlled by governments.Mathematics protects the network and allows people to manage their finances.Litecoin is the fastest payment system, with high storage efficiency.

The IOTA was created at the end of 2015 and developed for Internet of Things. The advantage of IOTA over the blockchains is that there are no costs in micro-payments. Thus, the approval of the block chain needs high commission and long time.Here, the approval is separated from users and carried out after payment to miners.IOTA is a self-supporting system.There are no miners here and the users themselves confirm their transfer without a commission.

Notably, Litecoin is currently sold for $ 250. From beginning of the year the price has risen by 55 times and has grown by only 15.5%.

The IOTA is sold for $ 4.90 and the price increased 18 times since the beginning of August, when it entered into crypto exchange market. Today, the price of IOTA increased by 16.5%.