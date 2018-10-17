Armenia is a spy country - COMMENT

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Spies and agents play a leading role in the threat and deterrence of security.

Those who act for the benefit of another state, cooperate with security agencies, or carry out the same actions in another country are called agent or spy. Those who commit these acts are generally accused of treason.

Human rights activists of Azerbaijan Leyla Yunus and her husband Arif Yunus are attributed to this category of citizens. Notably, a criminal case was launched against Leyla Yunus under articles No274 (treason), 178.3.2 (fraud with causing damage in the large size), 192.2.2 (illegal business with extraction of income in the large size), 213.2.2 (tax evasion with causing damage in large amount), 320.1 (Forgery of a certificate or other official document giving the rights or releasing from duties, with a view of its use or selling of such document, and manufacturing for the same purposes or selling of counterfeit state awards of the Azerbaijan Republic, stamps, seals, forms), 320.2 (use of obviously counterfeit documents provided in article 320.1) and 274 (treason) of the Criminal Code.

On August 13 2015, the Baku Court of Grave Crimes sentenced Yunus to 8 years and 6 months, and Yunus was sentenced to 7 years in prison. The verdict also envisaged the confiscation of their property and transferring of the funds in their bank accounts into the state account.

Yunus and Yunus appealed to Yasamal District Court regarding a permission to travel abroad for treatment.

After a while, they were allowed to leave Azerbaijan for treatment abroad because of their health problems. During their stay abroad, they continue their anti-Azerbaijani activities. Law enforcement agencies proved that she has been hiding under the name of human rights defender and acted against Azerbaijani state.

Such activity is carried out in all countries. Because any country has interests in another country. In fact, we would not like to write about Leyla and Arif, as well as other citizens or former citizens who have betrayed Azerbaijan.

However, we have mentioned them to illustrate betrayal on an example.

When we say spy mostly individuals are remembered. However, history proves that an ethnos or a state can carry out similar activities.

An article called “Some of the US embassies have turned into military intelligence centers” published recently on the website of the Russian Strategic Culture Foundation give reason to discredit such a country and ethnicity.

The article says that the US Embassy in Armenia is the second largest in the world after Washington's diplomatic mission in Baghdad. Two thousand US diplomats (2500 diplomats according to some sources) work in the 9-hectare embassy. The US has purchased this area for $ 5 million from the Armenian government. The embassy in Baghdad has 2,000 US diplomats and 14,000 contract employees. Later their number was reduced. Until recently, there were 455 US diplomats in Russia. In summer 2018, the number of employees at the Russian embassy in Armenia was about 60. One of the corpses in the building of Washington's embassy in Yerevan belongs to US Marines. Previously, their number was 6. According to the source, in 2013, the number of Marines reached 800. According to some claims, the US currently has 3,000 marines in Yerevan.

Why does US needs such a huge Embassy? Because, at first glance, the Armenia cannot be considered attractive for US. This country does not have rich underground resources. And most importantly, it is Russia's forefront. It seems that Washington has a more interesting project on Armenia which it implements.

Truman Center for National Policy has recently released a report called “US Relations with Armenia: In Facing Middle East Adversaries, America Has a Secret Weapon”. The employee of the center, Daniel Gaynor stated in the document that Armenia is on the border with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey, and Russia supports Armenia in the military field. This allows the United States to use Armenia as a spy base against these countries. That's why the author calls Armenia "the secret weapon of the US". The US Embassy in Yerevan is rather a military intelligence rather than a diplomatic representation. The NGO sector in Armenia helps the US spy network. Washington annually allocates $ 250 million to NGOs in Armenia.

By the way, it is proven that Leyla and Arif received large amounts of donations from foreign donors. The investigation has proven that these funds are directed against Azerbaijan. Those who took money from abroad and spent it have not been able to reveal the opposite evidence.

In May of the current year, the United States announced its readiness to consider the issue of granting $ 140 million for reforms to be carried by Armenian government led by Nikol Pashinyan. At the same time, the United States intends to increase the volume of foreign aid to Armenia in 2019.

The US Embassy to Armenia reported that in recent years, US has allocated $ 14 million to Armenia for carrying out political reforms in the country: "Next year the US government plans to allocate $ 26 million to Armenia. This is 20 million more than the figure disclosed previously.”

It was noted that the funds will be directed to the implementation of priority projects related to Armenia's current political processes, as well as the development of civil society and independent media. This gives grounds to say that Armenia continues to play the role of a spy state in the region. The Armenians, who moved to Tsarist Russia in the Caucasus, later became the loyalty of this empire. As a result of this activity Armenian ethno with no state, even a province placed in Shamakhi, Garabagh, Ganja and Yerevan regions of Azerbaijan. Since they were treacherous to the Ottoman Empire, the Gajar states, the Tsar's rewards were given to the Armenians. At one time, representatives of this ethnos betrayed others and took refuge in the Ottoman Empire and Gajar. They were the most reliable servicemen of the tsarist Russia in the Caucasus. Russia rewarded them at further development of the events. Establishing a state called Armenia in the Azerbaijani lands was a compensation for this service.

Armenians oppose the Pahlavi Shahs, the regime in Iran recently. This ethnos, once prominent in Iraq and Syria, later turned into opponents of Hafez al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad, Saddam Hussein. One of the first protests against the former USSR was held in Yerevan. They saw the collapse of the Soviet Union and began to fight against it.

Armenia officially became a member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) in October 2012. It happened 4 years after Russia's military intervention in Georgia. Armenia has been a member of OIF since 2008. Since then, international pressure on the official Kremlin has increased. With OIF membership Yerevan broke away from weakening Russia and began looking for a new patron. It is possible to say that Armenia is aware of the games organized against Moscow. Representatives of the Armenian ethnos who have been selling their countries for centuries have begun to look for a new "hot spot". They change their guardians and now US took this role. In the past 200 years, the treachery of individual Armenians has been carried out at the state level.

Armenia is a spy country.