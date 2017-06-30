Arab states on threshold of the fourth Gulf War - COMMENT

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ The behavior of the anti-Qatar coalition led by Saudi Arabia has a serious impact on Arab and Muslim world, which already has contradictions in the union and also creates dangerous situation.

This embargo and mutual co-operation does not promise Arab alliance anything good in its antiterror actions.

It is unlikely that relations between Qatar and gulf cooperation council countries that joined sanctions will soon be settled. The existing relations among arabs for many years confirms it. For instance, although 22 members of the League of Arab States emerged in 1945, so far it has not been able to solve any serious problem of the Arab world. On the contrary, such structures always caused split among arabs.

Anti-Qatar coalition emerged straight after the Arab-Islamic-American Summit under a single vision – Together We Prevail held on May 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After that meeting, many were expecting the emergence of "Muslim NATO", but the result was even more surprising.

A few days after that meeting, Qatar was declared a state that sponsored terrorism. On June 5, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen and Libya have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar, over what they say is the country's support of terrorism and destabilizing the situation in the region. Comoros, Yemen, Maldives, Mauritania and Libya also joined them.

Definitely there are many controversial issues in this situation. But we would like to draw attention to four issues.

First, why did they choose Qatar? With a population of 2.7 mln, Qatar is the wealthiest state in the world due to its natural wealth.The national income per capita in the country is $ 140,000.In 2005, the Qatar Investment Agency was established to assess natural gas and oil revenues. This country invested $ 335 billion in various countries around the world including German car giant Volkswagen, Russia's Rosneft, Turkey's chicken meat producer Banvit, US jewelry maker Tiffany and etc.

So, with such wealth, Qatar hindered someone.

By the way, revenue from the sale of oil and natural gas was decisive in the destiny of Iranian Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. In other words, that money doomed his rule and hegemony.

Israeli media said that one of the main reasons of tension between Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar is the natural gas agreement reached between Iran and Qatar. In 2005, Qatar stopped cooperation with Iran in the field of natural gas, and in April this year it canceled that sanction.

From this point of view, further wealth accumulation of Qatar possibility of turning into a prominent power in the region seemed unpleasant and unwanted for some powers, therefore it was stamped as sponsor of the terrorists. Secondly, is there personal revenge on this issue?

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir accused Qatar in the assassination of late King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz. However, Saad, son of killed Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi said in 2003 Libyan spy Mohammed Ismail planned planning to launch a suicide attack with the Emir of Abu Dhabi Zayed not with the former Sheikh of, Qatar. According to him, the Libyan spy was granted citizenship of the UAE and he is currently living in that country.

Third, who is the leader of the Arabs? For over a hundred years, Arab states are fighting for their leadership.

Although Saddam Hussein, Hosni Mubarak, Hafez Assad, King Hussein and others have been fighting for leadership for many years, this has resulted in disintegration among Arab states.

Apparently, this issue is again on the agenda. Leaders mentioned above are not currently heads of states.

Therefore, it is assumed that there are those who want to fill the gap in this direction and this conflict also serves it.

Iran is most often mentioned in this issue. In other words, it is assumed that an anti-Iranian coalition being created under the leadership of Saudi Arabia. Yes, at first sight it seems like that. However, one of the key members of the anti-Qatar coalition United Arab Emirates have trade relationship worth $ 20 billion with Iran.

So the Iranian issue is more like an excuse.

Once Again Confirmed that there is no single position between Arab states regarding serious changes and conflicts taking place in the region, as well as the destruction of Iraq and Syria. In such a confusion, everyone is trying to present himself as a leader and an elder.

Fourth, why Turkey mentioned?

In our view, Turkey mentioned not because of regional powers. The forces that want to ensure their interests in the region try to take advantage of situation created to weaken the power in Turkey. Therefore, these forces are interested in spreading the nonsensical idea that Turkey wants to restore the Ottoman Empire.

In fact, the target is to make sure there is no strong state in the region, including Turkey.

For that reason they want to cause a quarrel among Arab states and after that hit Turkey.

For instance, ridiculous step such as German withdrawal of several hundred troops from Incirlik Air Base in Turkey and transferring them to Kuwaitcan be counted as pressure. Turkey is a country where democratic values are developing. They accuse it of moving away from democratic principles. However, the military are placed in a state controlled by the monarch.

Large projects of Turkish engineers are being implemented in Qatar. To date, Turkish companies have implemented 125 projects worth $ 13.7 billion in this country.

Thus, the current situation is not less important than the fight against terrorists in Syria and Iraq. That is to say, the fate of Syria and Iraq is much more dependent on the normalization of the situation between Arab states. Otherwise, Arabs will be busy with their internal contradictions and conflicts and new state can be created in Iraq and Syria.

One of the most dangerous issue is the Fourth Gulf War. In fact, conditions are being created for that.

The parties have sufficiently been armed to fight terrorism.

Notably, unofficially, the first Gulf War is Iran-Iraq war. It started in 1980 and ended with the introduction of the ceasefire in 1988, and no peace agreement has been signed between the two countries so far.

The Second Gulf War broke out on August 2, 1990 with Iraqi Army's occupation of Kuwait.

37 countries led by the United States, including Saudi Arabia, Syria and Egypt, launched a military operation in Iraq on January 17, 1991, and operations ended on February 28, 1991. That war cost $ 60 billion. $ 36 billion of which was spent by Saudi Arabia alone.

The third Gulf War began on March 20, 2003 and the US-led coalition forces entered Iraq.

Finally, two days remain until the end of the 13-point Anti-Qatar ultimatum. Qatar's Foreign Minister is expected to visit US. The development of events gives rise to the fact that the key to the existing controversy is in the United States. Because Qatar and its opponents are all US allies. Therefore, starting to open knot from there is the best option.