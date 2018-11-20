World Bank: Agricultural productivity is low in Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/13f6189bf39d2b40baad77858516e6fb/82a691c5-86b0-4b0a-a20e-9d01284f024f_292.jpg

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Agriculture constitutes 6-7% of GDP in Azerbaijan, with 37-40% of population engaged in agrarian sector, World Bank’s Manager for Azerbaijan Naveed Hassan Naqvi said, Report informs.

According to him, these indicators show that the agriculture does not develop well, and the productivity in this area is low.

"Azerbaijan’s agricultural production is thrice as low as in Turkey and six times as low as in Poland," he said.