 Top
    Close photo mode

    Working Group on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway held a meeting

    The draft of the protocol was discussed

    Tbilisi. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of the Working Group of the Trilateral Coordination Council on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project was held on Thursday.

    Report informs, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway construction, the existing problems and their solutions, as soon as possible completion of the construction and settlement of the existing problems in this sphere, as well railway transportation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, future prospects for cooperation and other issues were discussed at the meeting.

    The draft of the protocol will be signed at the meeting of the Trilateral Coordination Council with participation of the governors of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish railways in Tbilisi on February 12. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi