Working Group on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway held a meeting

Tbilisi. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of the Working Group of the Trilateral Coordination Council on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project was held on Thursday.

Report informs, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway construction, the existing problems and their solutions, as soon as possible completion of the construction and settlement of the existing problems in this sphere, as well railway transportation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, future prospects for cooperation and other issues were discussed at the meeting.

The draft of the protocol will be signed at the meeting of the Trilateral Coordination Council with participation of the governors of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish railways in Tbilisi on February 12.