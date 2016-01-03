US presidential candidate accused Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in creation of IG

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ US presidential candidate Donald Trump opened his Saturday-night rally by blasting the Obama administration's approach to Iran and the Islamic State terrorist group, Report informs referring to Associated Press.

"I'm pretty good at signals, and I see a lot of things happening,"Trump said at a campaign stop in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Republican presidential front-runner pointed to Iranian protesters ransacking the Saudi Embassy in Tehran earlier in the day, after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shiite cleric.

"One thing I see out there just happened today in Tehran," Trump said. "They're burning down the Saudi Embassy, you see that? Now, what that is Iran wants to take over Saudi Arabia. They always have. They want the oil, OK? They've always wanted that."

In order to tout his predicting ability, Trump cited his past calls for the US to bomb the oil assets of the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS.

"I've predicted a lot of things, you have to say, including, 'Get the oil, take the oil, keep the oil.' Right? I've been saying that for three years, and everybody said, 'Oh, I can't do that. I mean, this is a sovereign country.' There is no country!" Trump exclaimed.

He then blamed US President Barack Obama and his former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, for the Islamic State's rise.

"They have a bunch of dishonest people," he continued. "They've created ISIS. Hillary Clinton created ISIS with Obama — created with Obama.