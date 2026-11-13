Tahir Rzayev: Taxation of agricultural sector could create difficulties

At a time when fertilizer, technical services, and fuel prices are rising in Azerbaijan, the introduction of a 90% tax exemption on agricultural products starting next year could create difficulties for farmers, said Tahir Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Agrarian Policy.

According to Report, speaking during discussions on the draft law on the State Budget for 2027 at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on Agrarian Policy; Family and Women's and Children's Affairs; and Science and Education, Rzayev proposed extending the deadline for introducing taxation on 10% of farmers' income.