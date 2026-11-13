Tahir Rzayev: Taxation of agricultural sector could create difficulties
AIC
- 13 November, 2026
- 13:22
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
At a time when fertilizer, technical services, and fuel prices are rising in Azerbaijan, the introduction of a 90% tax exemption on agricultural products starting next year could create difficulties for farmers, said Tahir Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Agrarian Policy.
According to Report, speaking during discussions on the draft law on the State Budget for 2027 at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on Agrarian Policy; Family and Women's and Children's Affairs; and Science and Education, Rzayev proposed extending the deadline for introducing taxation on 10% of farmers' income.
Deputat aqrar sahədə gəlirlərə dair vergi güzəştinin müddətinin uzadılmasını təklif edib
В ММ считают нецелесообразным предложение о налогообложении сектора АПК с 2027г
Latest News
13:44
Photo
Video
Okhchuoglu – A Western Azerbaijan village renamed, its residents expelled, but its traces remainDomestic policy
13:35
Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council urges outlets to verify visuals used in news reportsMedia
13:30
Chlorine leak at Romanian chemical plant prompts evacuation of 260 peopleOther countries
13:22
Tahir Rzayev: Taxation of agricultural sector could create difficultiesAIC
13:15
Photo
Baku to host International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds meeting in 2028Finance
13:01
MFA: Azerbaijan doesn't join three EPC documentsForeign policy
12:54
Digital development of Azerbaijani enterprises to be evaluated on Lumina platformIndustry
12:43
Photo
Azerbaijan, George Washington University discuss dual diploma programEducation and science
12:42
Rauf Jabbarov: Companies need to establish AI governance mechanismsICT