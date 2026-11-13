Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Tahir Rzayev: Taxation of agricultural sector could create difficulties

    AIC
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 13:22
    Tahir Rzayev: Taxation of agricultural sector could create difficulties

    At a time when fertilizer, technical services, and fuel prices are rising in Azerbaijan, the introduction of a 90% tax exemption on agricultural products starting next year could create difficulties for farmers, said Tahir Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Agrarian Policy.

    According to Report, speaking during discussions on the draft law on the State Budget for 2027 at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on Agrarian Policy; Family and Women's and Children's Affairs; and Science and Education, Rzayev proposed extending the deadline for introducing taxation on 10% of farmers' income.

    Tahir Rzayev Agriculture sector Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis taxation
    Deputat aqrar sahədə gəlirlərə dair vergi güzəştinin müddətinin uzadılmasını təklif edib
    В ММ считают нецелесообразным предложение о налогообложении сектора АПК с 2027г
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