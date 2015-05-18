Situation with bird flu in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The current situation with avian influenza (H5N1) in Azerbaijan is stable. However, there risk of infection exists in the country, and therefore caution must be exercised. Report was told by the Head of the Livestock Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Galib Abdulaliyev.

According to him, the source of the disease is migratory birds. Azerbaijan is located on the migration route of birds from the north to the south.

"The risk of infection exists in the country, and therefore caution must be exercised. The State Veterinary Service carries out monitoring of the incidence of avian flu. The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has taken the decision to suspend imports of poultry from the US, Europe and Turkey. However, the monitoring shows that the current situation with bird flu in Azerbaijan is stable", said G.Abdulaliyev.

Head of the Department said that consumer demand for eggs is provided by domestic production and the country will soon be self-sufficient in poultry.