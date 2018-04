Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan is expected to produce fertilizers used in agriculture.'

Report informs, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said in the meeting with entrepreneurs and public representatives in Ganja.

According to the minister, relevant technical corroboration is being carried out at present. S.Sharifov said that works are being carried out on re-launch of Ganja Clay-Soil Plant.