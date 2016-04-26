​Russia sets new phytosanitary requirements for Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision's (Rosselhoznadzor) employees have visited Azerbaijan twice this year - in March and April. The main purpose of the visit was to determine and prevent the export of Turkey-made agricultural products to Russia through the neighboring country, after the ban on Turkish goods".

Report was told by the head of State Phytosanitary Control Service (SPCS) under the Ministry of Agriculture Jamal Guliyev, the delegation had gone to greenhouses in the regions and the surrounding villages, in which vegetable products were intended for export to foreign countries, mostly varieties of tomato cultivation technology. They got familiar with packing and loading.

According to him, Rosselhoznadzor put forward new requirements for the export of products to Russia: "The first requirement is that information about the greenhouse and farms should be provided on the production of plant products to Russia. Secondly, each manufacturer's packaging material, containers and packaging materials have to meet the requirements of the Customs Union. The last provision notes that the name and address of the manufacturer should be noted on the phytosanitary certificates of plant products."