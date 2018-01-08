Russia may withdraw from World Trade Organization

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow intends to convene a panel of arbiters of the World Trade Organization because of a dispute with the European Union about supply of pork.

Report informs referring to Газета.ru, in addition, Russia may leave the WTO in case of satisfaction of the EU's claim to collect from the Russian side of 1.39 billion euros per year due to the restriction on pork imports. The compensation required by Brussels consists of the total value of pork exports from the EU to Russia in 2013. It is planned that the amount of recovery will increase by 15% each year.

The very fact imposing sanctions by the EU leadership against Russia is contrary to the principles of the international organization, first deputy head of the economic committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Kalashnikov said.

First deputy chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Jabarov severely criticized both this step of the EU and the policy of the union leadership in the consumer market.

"So far, what the EU says is lawlessness. WTO claims cast doubt on necessity for Russia to participate in this organization - it does not give us anything but problems and complete insecurity from the sanctions policy", he added.