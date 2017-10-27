Russia confirms Turkish tomato imports begin in November

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Cabinet of Ministers confirmed on Friday that Turkey and Russia would start trading tomatoes on November 1.

Report informs, a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers declares.

The amendment will allow Turkish tomatoes to be delivered to the Russian market from November 1, 2017 in the volume determined by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.

Earlier, Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachyov said that 50,000 tons of Turkish tomatoes to Russia would not affect the market in general. According to him, Russia exports tomatoes from many countries, including Morocco, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.