 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia confirms Turkish tomato imports begin in November

    Russian Agricultural Ministry will determine imports volume

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Cabinet of Ministers confirmed on Friday that Turkey and Russia would start trading tomatoes on November 1.

    Report informs, a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers declares.

    The amendment will allow Turkish tomatoes to be delivered to the Russian market from November 1, 2017 in the volume determined by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.

    Earlier, Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachyov said that 50,000 tons of Turkish tomatoes to Russia would not affect the market in general. According to him, Russia exports tomatoes from many countries, including Morocco, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi