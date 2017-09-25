Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar starts to import dairy and meat products from Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to Qatar media, said Mohamed Althaf, Director of Lulu Group International.

He said that prior to blockade, importers from Qatar were not keen to go to Azerbaijan and its neighboring countries because of transport challenges.

“But now they all have road and rail connectivity through Iran. Therefore, all these countries have access to Bandar Abbas Port. And it does not take more than 24 hours from Bandar Abbas Port to reach Qatar”, he said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrein, UAE and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing Qatar of destabilizing the Near East with its support for terrorist organizations. Libya, Yemen, Mauritania, Maldives and Mauritius also followed regional allies in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar.