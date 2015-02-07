President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Afghanistan in Munich

Baku. 7 February. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich.

Report informs, the parties highlighted the successful development of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan. It was noted that the two countries were carrying out fruitful experience exchange.

The sides exchanged views on the issues related to the implementation of the projects in the fields of construction, transport, agriculture, cargo transportation, investment making and other areas, as well as prospects for the expansion of cooperation in arranging trainings.