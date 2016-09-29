 Top
    5 more persons banned from leaving Azerbaijan because of tax debt

    They are executive officials to legal entities

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ Ministry of Taxes amended the list of persons banned from leaving the country because of tax debts.

    Report informs, a number of executive officials to the legal entities banned from leaving Azerbaijan increased by 5 and reached 539 people.

    The number of individuals banned from leaving the country hasn't changed and remained 359.

    In general, the number of persons who are not allowed to travel outside Azerbaijan because of tax debt rose from 893 to 898.

