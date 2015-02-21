ISIS militants destroy Western Iraq's most ancient mosque

Baku.21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi media outlets claim that ISIS militants destroyed the Faruq Mosque, known as the oldest in the country's Anbar Province, Report informs citing TASS. The mosque is located in the village of Jubban, near the flashpoint town of al-Baghdadi.

It is widely believed that the mosque was demolished in order to punish local communities who refuse to ally themselves with the militant group.

ISIS has destroyed dozens of ancient shrines across Iraq and Syria, under religious pretexts, but has also been known to generate huge profits from looting their artifacts.