Azerbaijan approves Honey standard

Baku. 26 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'Bal' (Honey) state standard (AZS 849-2016) has been approved by the Board of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent.

Report was told in the committee, this standard refers to all types of honey, presented for processing and intended for direct use.

In accordance with the standard, marketed pure honey should contain no other food ingredients, including food additives or other supplements. At the same time, honey should not have any foreign substances as well as smell, taste, mixtures arising from influence of other elements as a result of its processing and storage. In accordance with standard requirements, honey should not be exposed to fermentation.

Notably, honey is a natural sweet product produced by bees from juice and sticky sweet liquid collected from nectars of flowers as well as leaves and stems of plants.

The standard has been submitted for inclusion in the State Register of Legal Acts.