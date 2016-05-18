Azerbaijan will launch the cooperative markets

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Cooperative markets will be organized in Azerbaijan in the manner prescribed by the relevant executive authorities to ensure the efficient operation of cooperatives and the formation of national brands.

Report informs, the draft law "On Agricultural Cooperation" declares.

Cooperative markets will function under the control of consumer cooperatives engaged in the realization of agricultural products. The draft states that executive authorities and municipalities will be engaged in the establishment of cooperative markets and the allocation of land plots.

Consumer cooperatives are required to primarily meet the demand of members of the cooperative for retail space on the cooperative market. On the co-operative markets will only be allowed the sale of agricultural products produced by cooperatives operating in Azerbaijan.

Individuals and legal entities that do not produce agricultural products, will not be allowed on the market.

Deputy Chairman of the Standing Commission for Agrarian Policy of Milli Majlis Eldar Guliyev said at today's meeting of the committee, in 2015 Azerbaijan has exported agricultural products in the amount of 604 mln USD. "The share of agricultural products was 41.3% of total non-oil exports," he stressed.