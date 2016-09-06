Control over butchers will be strengthened at Eid al-Adha

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Veterinary Control Service (SVCS) under the Ministry of Agriculture has issued a decree on strengthening state veterinary control during Eid al-Adha on September 12-13.

Report was told at the service, the decree has been issued to prevent sale and slaughtering of animals in the places, not meeting veterinary-sanitary requirements in the regions and cities of the republic, outside the places allocated for trade as well as to conduct veterinary-sanitary examination of the meats.

Also, instructions were given on determination of availability of veterinary health certificates, taking relevant measures according to the results, strict compliance with the veterinary-sanitary rules during receipt, keeping and slaughtering of sacrificial animals.