Belarus Deputy PM: We see development of agrarian sector of Azerbaijan

"We are grateful to Azerbaijan for cooperation in the field of agriculture," Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Igor Lyashenko said at the opening of the 13th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro 2019) in Baku.

"We see a balanced policy of development of the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan, in particular in the field of food security. We are grateful to Azerbaijan for the development of the agricultural sector and cooperation with our country," he said.

He also noted that at the current exhibition Belarus is represented by 30 enterprises.

"This year we are also presenting joint enterprises with Azerbaijan for the production of farm machinery," Lyashenko said.