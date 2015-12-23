 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku office of company importing medicines for avian fluenza has closed

    Tamiflu containing Oseltamivir used against the H5N1 virus

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Representative office of "Schering-Plough Central East AG" company in Azerbaijan has closed. 

    Report was told in the Ministry of Taxes.

    According to the information, the creditors can express their demands in office of "Grata Azerbaijan" LLC located at Narimanov district of Baku, Koroglu Rahimov street 13A.

    Notably, "Schering-Plough Central East AG" company, subsidiary of one of the main drug manufacturers in U.S the "Merck & Co. Inc".

    "Tamiflu" containing "Oseltamivir" used against the H5N1 virus not sold in pharmacies.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi