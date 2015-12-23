Baku office of company importing medicines for avian fluenza has closed

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Representative office of "Schering-Plough Central East AG" company in Azerbaijan has closed.

Report was told in the Ministry of Taxes.

According to the information, the creditors can express their demands in office of "Grata Azerbaijan" LLC located at Narimanov district of Baku, Koroglu Rahimov street 13A.

Notably, "Schering-Plough Central East AG" company, subsidiary of one of the main drug manufacturers in U.S the "Merck & Co. Inc".

"Tamiflu" containing "Oseltamivir" used against the H5N1 virus not sold in pharmacies.