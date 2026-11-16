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    Baku honey fair moves to new venue, opens November 27

    AIC
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 17:23
    Baku honey fair moves to new venue, opens November 27

    Baku's 26th annual national beekeeping products fair has been rescheduled and moved to a new venue. It was originally set to run from November 20 to December 3 in the parking lot at National Flag Square.

    Report informs, citing the Ministry of Agriculture, that the fair will now run from November 27 to December 11 at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex in Baku. It is organized by the ministry's Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC and the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Public Union.

    Nearly 300 beekeepers from 52 districts will take part. Places will be allocated in order of registration to beekeepers who had declared at least 40 bee colonies in the Electronic Agricultural Information System by September 1, 2026.

    Participation is free. Each beekeeper may sell up to 450 kg of honey, including the weight of the packaging, and up to 30 honeycombs. Participants will receive sales space, supplies and marketing support.

    Food Safety Agency staff will collect honey samples on site for laboratory testing. Only products that meet quality standards will be allowed for sale.

    The fair aims to help local beekeepers reach more customers, connect producers directly with consumers and improve public access to quality local honey.

    Beekeepers honey Agriculture sector
    Bakıda bal yarmarkasının tarixi və yeri dəyişdirilib
    В Баку изменены дата и место проведения ярмарки мёда
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