Bakcell receives AmCham Excellence Award in three categories

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell supports the development of children and youth through its educational and sport programs. Three projects implemented by Bakcell have received AmCham’s CSR Excellence Award in Education, Corporate Philanthropy and Sustainability categories. Company’s education and corporate philanthropy projects were honored with the 1st places, whereas the sustainability project has won the 3rd place, Report was told in the company press service.

AmCham’s CSR Excellence Award is a premier award is for recognizing member - companies’ outstanding work in the past months that contribute to the CSR culture of Azerbaijan. Team of professionals from public and private sector selected the nominee-companies among 55 projects represented by 31 companies in total.

“TOPs program for improving physical and mental health and endurance and implementing modern education technologies in developing teaching qualifications in this sphere” was launched in December, 2014. The project supported by Bakcell, Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the British Council Azerbaijan and “Sport for Development” aimed at supporting the secondary and primary school physical education teachers with the active teaching methodology. As the result of a number of training courses related to TOPs program, around 200 teachers have been equipped with different teaching technics. More than 23,000 students from different age groups will be engaged in the exciting physical education classes organized with a brand new approach. These classes will be running in 34 Baku and Sumgayit schools, boarding schools, lyceums.

Bakcell’s Manchester United Soccer School (MUSS) “project that received the 1st place in Corporate Philanthropy nomination, is designed to create an opportunity to reveal talents among Azerbaijani youth, and turn children into future stars. Manchester United Soccer School in Azerbaijan is a unique project, which brings together young people, great brands, professional football and great locations. Being a partner of one of the world’s most famous football clubs “Manchester United”, Bakcell continues investing into Azerbaijani football.

Bakcell’s “AppLab” project that won the 3rd place, launched last year. This innovative mobile developer program was prepared in cooperation with Qualcomm, a world leader in next-generation mobile technologies. The program is aimed to provide effective tools to entrepreneurs and application developers to help accelerate their ideas and create innovative turnkey mobile applications for Azerbaijani and international markets.“AppLab” is an accelerated execution framework to support selected developers to drive execution on ideas, mobile apps and technologies from proof of concept to launch.