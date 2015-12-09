Azercell renews “Hedsiz” tariff pack

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell continues to please its subscribers with new campaigns, discount tariff packs and unique services in cold winter days.The company presents innovation on data packs for “Hedsiz” tariff users at the New Year eve.

Report was told in the company press service, according to innovation “Hedsiz” pack users can order special non-recurrent data packs. In order to enjoy the new offer,subscribers need to send appropriate key word to 2525.

Internet volume Keyword Price (VAT inclusive) 50 MB 50x 0.80 AZN 500 MB 500x 2.40 AZN 1 GB 1000x 4 AZN 5 GB 5000x 8 AZN 10 GB 10000x 12 AZN 50 GB 50000x 24 AZN

In addition, “Hedsiz” tariff pack users can get recurrent “Unlimited” pack with the existing rules. On expiration of internet under “Hedsiz” tariff pack, AZN 0.07 (including VAT) charge will be applied for each additional 1MB. Usage period of additional pack is 30 days which is not subject to update. Upon expiration of usage period any unused balance will be reset. In order to cancel monthly non-current data packs, subscribers need to send “STOPX” to 2525. Subscribers will get SMS about current Internet balance during each billing period on defined dates.

Subscribers can apply to Azercell Customer Services or get a postpaid number from dealer shops to join “Hedsiz” tariff package. Individual postpaid subscribers of Azercell Telecom LLC can enjoy the services of the tariff from the day following the day of subscriber fee payment.