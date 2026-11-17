Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani discussed plans for a new agriculture and irrigation project.

Report informs that the meeting took place at the World Bank's headquarters in Washington. The two sides discussed expanding agricultural cooperation and preparing and implementing the proposed project, titled "Development of Sustainable and Competitive Agriculture and Improvement of Irrigation Systems."

Mammadov said agricultural development was a strategic priority for Azerbaijan. Citing successful cooperation on earlier World Bank projects, he said Azerbaijan wanted to expand joint work under its 2026–2030 state program for developing the production and processing of agricultural, fisheries and aquaculture products. President Ilham Aliyev approved the program by an order dated May 25, 2026.

Mammadov said the program aims to raise agricultural productivity while using fewer resources, expand the use of modern technology and create more opportunities for agricultural research and education. He stressed the importance of using water efficiently, noting that modern irrigation systems currently cover 130,000 of Azerbaijan's 1.5 million hectares of irrigated land. The program aims to increase that figure to 300,000 hectares.

The two sides also discussed improving farmers' access to finance, consolidating farmland and making farming more profitable. Mammadov noted the difficulties small and medium-sized farms face in securing financing and called for new lending mechanisms and better government support.

Bassani said Azerbaijan's agricultural priorities aligned with the World Bank's strategic goals. She said the bank was ready to continue working with Azerbaijan to modernize irrigation infrastructure and improve farmers' access to markets and finance.

Referring to the World Bank's AgriConnect initiative, Bassani highlighted agriculture's role in driving economic growth, creating jobs and strengthening food security. She called for faster work on the proposed project so farmers could benefit sooner.