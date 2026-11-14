Azerbaijan, US discuss expanding agricultural cooperation

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov discussed expanding agricultural cooperation during a working visit to the United States.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, that the delegation began its visit with a bilateral meeting with Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur.

Mammadov said the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States provided a basis for closer agricultural cooperation. He called for strengthening agricultural ties with Oklahoma, which have developed since 2019, and emphasized the value of drawing on US experience and pursuing joint projects in digitalization, artificial intelligence, modern irrigation technology and scientific research.

Arthur expressed interest in Azerbaijan's agricultural initiatives and emphasized the importance of building on its longstanding ties with Oklahoma. She recalled high-level visits in both directions and said there was room for closer cooperation. The meeting also covered closer ties between Azerbaijan State Agricultural University and Oklahoma State University, including dual-degree programs, exchanges for students and specialists, and joint training and internship programs.

The delegation also met with Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Major General Thomas H. Mancino, commander of the Oklahoma National Guard. The meetings covered trade and investment ties between Azerbaijan and the United States and opportunities for closer agricultural cooperation. The delegation briefed officials on reconstruction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the return of residents to their homes and efforts to develop the local economy. It also outlined plans to develop climate-resilient agriculture in Garabagh and East Zangazur using digital technologies and in line with international standards.

The delegation visited the Grazinglands Research Laboratory of the US Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service. Researchers briefed the delegation on work to improve pasture and forage productivity, use soil and natural resources efficiently, and study the effects of climate change on grazing ecosystems. The sides discussed how Azerbaijan could improve its livestock feed supply and pasture management, as well as opportunities for joint research and exchanges of specialists.

Mammadov also met with executives from agricultural companies interested in working with Azerbaijan. He presented the main goals of Azerbaijan's 2026–2030 State Program for the Development of Production and Processing in Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquaculture, along with the country's agricultural priorities and investment opportunities. He outlined Azerbaijan's business environment and invited the companies to invest in its agricultural sector.