Baku.1 December. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned the number of people engaged in beekeeping in Azerbaijan to reach 12,000 in near future, and annual honey production to 8-10 tonnes.

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said.

He said currently, there are 6,000 beekeepers in the country.

The number of bee families is 3,000.