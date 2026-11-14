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    Azerbaijan showcases winemaking and investment opportunities in Monaco

    AIC
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 17:14
    Azerbaijan showcases winemaking and investment opportunities in Monaco

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov showcased the country's grape-growing and winemaking traditions and investment opportunities during a visit to Monaco.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, that the delegation began its visit at a specialist facility featuring winemaking traditions, historic wines and collections from around the world.

    The delegation also attended a high-level meeting of the Francs de Pied: Heritage association. Participants included Monaco's Prince Albert II, government officials, executives from grape-growing and winemaking companies, investors and representatives of the finance and business communities.

    Mammadov outlined Azerbaijan's efforts to modernize its agricultural sector and preserve and develop its grape-growing and winemaking traditions. He highlighted the country's long history of winemaking, its diverse native grape varieties and its favorable growing conditions. He said priorities included using modern technology, expanding production, bringing Azerbaijani products to international markets and attracting foreign investment.

    The delegation met with investors and representatives of financial institutions and major companies to discuss agricultural reforms, investment opportunities and prospects for cooperation, particularly in grape growing and winemaking.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also highlighted vineyards planted with native, ungrafted vines in the Zangilan and Goygol districts, efforts to promote Azerbaijan's heritage grape varieties internationally, and joint projects with Francs de Pied: Heritage.

    Azerbaijan showcases winemaking and investment opportunities in Monaco
    Azerbaijan showcases winemaking and investment opportunities in Monaco

    Majnun Mammadov winemaking
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    MiniBoss

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