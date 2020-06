Azerbaijan exported over 59,000 tons of tomatoes worth $73.3 million in January-April of 2020, Report informs citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, compared to the same period of 2019, the tomato exports increased by 17,100 tons (40.9 percent) in terms of weight and $23.7 million (47.7 percent) in terms of monetary value.

Tomatoes constituted 1.2 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports in the reporting period.