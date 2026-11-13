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Azerbaijan produced 13.1233 billion manats' ($7.72 billion) worth of agricultural products in January–October 2026, up 1.4% from the same period a year earlier.

Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee, that livestock production rose 1.6% and crop production increased 1.2%. Crops accounted for 50.2% of agricultural output by value, while livestock products made up 49.8%.

During the period, Azerbaijan produced 504,500 tonnes of meat in live weight, 1,993,100 tonnes of milk, 1.8839 billion eggs, 14,100 tonnes of wool and 155.8 tonnes of silkworm cocoons.

Meat and egg production rose 2.5% and 0.9% year on year, respectively. Milk production was unchanged, while wool output fell 3.4% and silkworm cocoon production declined 16.5%.