Azerbaijan prepares new projects on business development

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Our top goal is to liberate the occupied lands. I can assure you that the time has come, entrepreneurs may submit proposals for implementation of projects in the liberated territories'.

Report informs, Chairman of Economy and Finance-Credit Policy Department of Administration of the Cabinet of Ministers Shahin Sadigov said in the conference entitled 'Day of Entrepreneurs' in Baku.

'The effect of these projects will provide great support to the development of economy, entrepreneurship. We have an optimistic view of events', S.Sadigov said.

S.Sadigov stated that majority of the regulatory documents, made by the Cabinet of Ministers, is of great importance for development of entrepreneurship: 'New projects are being drawn up in the Cabinet of Ministers and implemented to support the development of entrepreneurship'.