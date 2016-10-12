'Azerbaijan Investment Company' to study implementation of agricultural projects in 3 regions

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan Investment Company' OJSC will study possibility of agricultural projects implementation in Khizi, Siyazan and Shabran regions.

Report informs, the company assessed proposals of the claimers, participating in request for quotation regarding procurement of the works.

According to the decision of the Tender Commission dated October 5, 2016 on results of the request, physical person Rafig Urfat Rahimbayli declared the winner and purchase contract was signed with him on October 7.

Notably, 'Azerbaijan Investment Company' has been established in 2006, under the Ministry of Economy. Its authorized capital is 160 mln AZN. This amount was formed on the basis of 1.6 mln shares 100 AZN par value each.