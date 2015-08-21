Azerbaijan increased grain production by 30%

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ This year Azerbaijan harvested 99.8% of winter and spring cereals and leguminous plants sown on an area of 915,000 hectares.

Report was told by a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture Murtuzali Hajiyev.

M.Hajiyev said that 2.8 million tonnes of grain corn were produced across the country: "The average yield in the country totaled 30.3 tons which is by 36% or 8 quintals more compared with the same period last year."

In addition, the wheat production amounted to 1,687 million tons. Average productivity in annual comparison increased by 34% or 8 quintals and reached 31.3 quintals. 0.2% of uncropped grain area is left and it is mostly in mountainous regions.

"Ministry of Agriculture doesn't expect shortage of the grain this year", - M. Hajiyev said.

Total grain production in Azerbaijan increased by 30% compared to last year.