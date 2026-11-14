Azerbaijan forecasts a 17.8% drop in potato output in 2027

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Azerbaijan expects to produce 948,000 tonnes of potatoes in 2027, down 17.8% from the 2026 forecast.

Report informs that the figures are included in the draft 2027 state budget package.

Potato production is projected to rise 2% to 967,000 tonnes in 2028, then reach 996,800 tonnes in 2029 and 1,033,200 tonnes in 2030.

Azerbaijan's 2026 forecasts for agriculture, forestry and fisheries put potato production at 1,153,000 tonnes.

Azerbaijan's agricultural output totaled 13.1233 billion manats ($7.72 billion) in January–October 2026, up 1.4% from a year earlier. Livestock production rose 1.6%, while crop production increased 1.2%. Crops accounted for 50.2% of total agricultural output, and livestock accounted for 49.8%.