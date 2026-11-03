Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan approves regulations and structure of State Reserves Agency

    AIC
    • 03 November, 2026
    • 16:51
    Azerbaijan approves regulations and structure of State Reserves Agency

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to ensure the operations of the State Reserves Agency.

    According to Report, the document approves the agency's regulations and organizational structure.

    The agency's headquarters will have a staff of 66, while its regional offices will employ nine people.

    In addition, a budget-funded organization, the State Reserves Storage Center, will be established under the agency.

    The center will be responsible for storing state reserves and will have a staff of 200.

    Ilham Aliyev presidential decree
    Dövlət Ehtiyatları Agentliyinin Əsasnaməsi və strukturu təsdiq edilib
    Утверждены Положение и структура Агентства госрезервов Азербайджана
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