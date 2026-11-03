Azerbaijan approves regulations and structure of State Reserves Agency
AIC
- 03 November, 2026
- 16:51
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to ensure the operations of the State Reserves Agency.
According to Report, the document approves the agency's regulations and organizational structure.
The agency's headquarters will have a staff of 66, while its regional offices will employ nine people.
In addition, a budget-funded organization, the State Reserves Storage Center, will be established under the agency.
The center will be responsible for storing state reserves and will have a staff of 200.
Dövlət Ehtiyatları Agentliyinin Əsasnaməsi və strukturu təsdiq edilib
Утверждены Положение и структура Агентства госрезервов Азербайджана
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