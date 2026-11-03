Azerbaijan approves regulations and structure of State Reserves Agency

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to ensure the operations of the State Reserves Agency.

According to Report, the document approves the agency's regulations and organizational structure.

The agency's headquarters will have a staff of 66, while its regional offices will employ nine people.

In addition, a budget-funded organization, the State Reserves Storage Center, will be established under the agency.

The center will be responsible for storing state reserves and will have a staff of 200.