Azerbaijan aligns several laws with draft agrarian sector legislation

Stay up to date with the top news!

Several Azerbaijani laws are set to be aligned with the new draft law on the Agrarian Sector, currently under preparation.

According to Report, the matter was discussed during a meeting of the Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The proposed amendments concern the Civil Code, as well as the laws on Credit Unions, the Budget System, Phytosanitary Control, and Ecological Agriculture.

Under the proposed changes, the term "agricultural cooperative" in the Civil Code will be replaced with "agrarian cooperative," while "agricultural products" will be replaced with "agrarian products."

The concept of an "agrarian subsidy" will be incorporated into the Law on the Budget System.

As issues related to crop production and plant health will be regulated under Chapter 4 of the draft law on the agrarian sector, several provisions of the Law on Phytosanitary Control relating to the phytosanitary service, including relevant definitions and an entire chapter, will be repealed.

A number of terminological amendments will also be introduced to the Law on Ecological Agriculture.