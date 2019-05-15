Ambassador: US can help farmers in Azerbaijan develop new markets

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5a5d3e0b3ac26f4074679b54de0d979b/025f0723-6170-4ed5-ab7e-96a3a1d8021f_292.jpg

"We can help farmers in Azerbaijan develop new markets to Western Europe and hopefully to the United States that will pay more for the products," US ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said as part of the 13th Caspian Agro 2019 in Baku.

"I am delighted to be here, I am delighted to see this wonderful agricultural exposition, I am delighted to see strong US participation. I think there is a lot of potential for US to help to develop Azerbaijan’ s agricultural sector as part of the efforts to diversify Azerbaijan’s economy," he said.

The ambassador noted that the United States can provide state-of-the-art imports that will increase productivity.

