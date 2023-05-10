Haqqımızda

Serbiya səfirliyi: “Heydər Əliyev böyük siyasətçi və strateqdir” Serbiyanın Bakıdakı səfirliyi Azərbaycanın Ümummilli Lideri Heydər Əliyevin xatirəsini ehtiramla yad edir.
Xarici siyasət
10 May , 2023 11:34
Serbiyanın Bakıdakı səfirliyi Azərbaycanın Ümummilli Lideri Heydər Əliyevin xatirəsini ehtiramla yad edir.

“Report” xəbər verir ki, diplomatik nümayəndəlik bu barədə tviterdə paylaşım edib.

“Ümummilli Lider Heydər Əliyevin 100 illik yubileyi münasibətilə biz bu böyük siyasətçi və strateqin xatirəsini ehtiramla yad edirik”, - paylaşımda bildirilib. 

