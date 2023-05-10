Serbiya səfirliyi: “Heydər Əliyev böyük siyasətçi və strateqdir”

Serbiyanın Bakıdakı səfirliyi Azərbaycanın Ümummilli Lideri Heydər Əliyevin xatirəsini ehtiramla yad edir.

“Report” xəbər verir ki, diplomatik nümayəndəlik bu barədə tviterdə paylaşım edib.

“Ümummilli Lider Heydər Əliyevin 100 illik yubileyi münasibətilə biz bu böyük siyasətçi və strateqin xatirəsini ehtiramla yad edirik”, - paylaşımda bildirilib.