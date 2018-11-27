Ceki Çanın qızı qadın model ilə nikaha girib - VİDEO

View this post on Instagram

Back to Hong Kong as Wife & Wife Love has opened our eyes, opened our minds, and our hearts can feel whole. With this love, comes unbelievable strength and confidence to ignore our own pain, shut down our ego, and know exactly who we are and what we want. We will power on with positivity so that other voices who are silenced can finally embrace their inner truths. @ettazen has given me the gift of being my true self and it's so hard to explain the change I feel. I'm no longer scared, I no longer have to find coping mechanisms to get through an hour of the day. My whole life I thought I was toxic, she made me realize I was surrounded by negativity. Now that its gone, this new feeling has taken over and I now know I deserve just as much as the world has to offer. And guess what? WE ALL DO! THE NEW GENERATION DESERVES MORE! Feel the love we have to share, we can all get there. Happiest day of my life #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove