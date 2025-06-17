О нас

Три судна горят у побережья Ирана вблизи Ормузского пролива Три судна горят у побережья Ирана вблизи Ормузского пролива.
Другие страны
17 июня 2025 г. 10:47
The burning ships are located near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas exports from the Persian Gulf.

The TV channel did not provide a cause for the incident, and there’s no information suggesting Israeli strikes within Iran’s territorial waters.

Meanwhile, Neftegaz.ru reports that, at this time, only the incident involving the Adalynn tanker (a Suezmax vessel flying the Antigua and Barbuda flag) is officially confirmed. The UAE National Guard’s Coast Guard unit said it had successfully rescued 24 crew members from the Adalynn and transported them to the port of Khor Fakkan.

Версия на английском языке Three ships on fire off Iran's coast near Strait of Hormuz
Версия на азербайджанском языке Hörmüz boğazı yaxınlığında üç gəmi yanır

