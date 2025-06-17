Три судна горят у побережья Ирана вблизи Ормузского пролива

The burning ships are located near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas exports from the Persian Gulf.

The TV channel did not provide a cause for the incident, and there’s no information suggesting Israeli strikes within Iran’s territorial waters.

Meanwhile, Neftegaz.ru reports that, at this time, only the incident involving the Adalynn tanker (a Suezmax vessel flying the Antigua and Barbuda flag) is officially confirmed. The UAE National Guard’s Coast Guard unit said it had successfully rescued 24 crew members from the Adalynn and transported them to the port of Khor Fakkan.