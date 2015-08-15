​ABŞ prezidenti Barak Obama dinlədiyi ifaçıların adlarını açıqlayıb - SİYAHI

Bakı. 15 Avqust. REPORT.AZ/ ABŞ prezidenti Barak Obama Twitter istifadəçilərinin suallarına cavab olaraq "Spotify"də öz "play-list"ini təqdim edib.

"Report" "Associated Press"ə istinadən xəbər verir ki, Obama gündüzlər Castin Timberleyk, Stivi Uander və Bob Marli kimi ifaçılara qulaq asır.

Prezident axşamlar daha melodik musiqilər, məsələn, Frenk Sinatra və Beyonsun mahnılarını dinləməyə üstünlük verir.

Obamanın gündüz "play-list"i:

"Ain't Too Proud to Beg" - The Temptations

"Live It Up" - Isley Brothers

"Memories Live" - Talib Kweli & Hi Tek

"Tombstone Blues" - Bob Dylan

"So Much Trouble in the World" - Bob Marley

"Paradise" - Coldplay

"Tengo Un Trato (Remix)" - Mala Rodriguez

"Wang Dang Doodle" - Howlin' Wolf

"Another Star" - Stevie Wonder

"Hot Fun in the Summertime" - Sly & the Family Stone

"Boozophilia" - Low Cut Connie

"Wherever Is Your Heart" - Brandi Carlile

"Good Day" - Nappy Roots

"Green Light" - John Legend

"Gimme Shelter" - Rolling Stones

"Rock Steady" - Aretha Franklin

"Down Down the Deep River" - Okkervil River

"Pusher Love Girl" - Justin Timberlake

"Shake It Out" - Florence + The Machine

"La Salsa La Traigo Yo" - Sonora Carruseles





Obamanın axşam "play-list"i:

"My Favorite Things" - John Coltrane

"Superpower" (featuring Frank Ocean) - Beyonce

"Moondance" - Van Morrison

"Is Your Love Big Enough?" - Lianne La Havas

"How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" - Al Green

"Red & White & Blue & Gold" - Aoife O'Donovan

"Nothing Even Matters" - Lauryn Hill

"The Best Is Yet to Come" - Frank Sinatra

"You Don't Know Me" - Ray Charles

"I Found My Everything" - Mary J Blige

"Help Me" - Joni Mitchell

"I've Got Dreams to Remember" - Otis Redding

"Suzanne" - Leonard Cohen

"Feeling Good" - Nina Simone

"Stubborn Love" - The Lumineers

"Until" - Cassandra Wilson

"UMI Says" - Mos Def

"The Very Thought of You" - Billie Holiday

"Flamenco Sketches" - Miles Davis

"Woo" - Erykah Badu