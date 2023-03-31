İsrail səfiri Bakıdakı Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində olub

İsrailin Azərbaycandakı səfiri Corc Dik bu həftə Bakıda təsis edilən Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində olub.

“Report” xəbər verir ki, bu barədə səfir tviter səhifəsində məlumat verib.

“Bu gün mən Rəqəmsal İnkişaf və Nəqliyyat Nazirliyinin İsrailin texnologiya üzrə ən nüfuzlu ali təhsil müəssisəsi – “Technion” İnstitutu ilə birgə bu həftə Bakıda təsis etdiyi Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində oldum. Mərkəz ən yaxşı İsrail təcrübəsi əsasında mütəxəssislər hazırlayacaq”, - paylaşımda qeyd edilib.