Haqqımızda

İsrail səfiri Bakıdakı Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində olub

İsrail səfiri Bakıdakı Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində olub İsrailin Azərbaycandakı səfiri Corc Dik bu həftə Bakıda təsis edilən Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində olub.
İKT
31 Mart , 2023 17:42
İsrail səfiri Bakıdakı Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində olub

İsrailin Azərbaycandakı səfiri Corc Dik bu həftə Bakıda təsis edilən Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində olub.

“Report” xəbər verir ki, bu barədə səfir tviter səhifəsində məlumat verib.

“Bu gün mən Rəqəmsal İnkişaf və Nəqliyyat Nazirliyinin İsrailin texnologiya üzrə ən nüfuzlu ali təhsil müəssisəsi – “Technion” İnstitutu ilə birgə bu həftə Bakıda təsis etdiyi Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzində oldum. Mərkəz ən yaxşı İsrail təcrübəsi əsasında mütəxəssislər hazırlayacaq”, - paylaşımda qeyd edilib.

Bizim Telegram kanalımıza abunə olun
Rus versiyası Посол Израиля посетил открывшийся на этой неделе в Баку Центр кибербезопасности

Bu bölməyə aid digər xəbərlər

Galaxy S23 seriyasının dizayn hekayəsi
"Galaxy S23" seriyasının dizayn hekayəsi
31 Mart , 2023 15:37
Türk dövlətlərin texnoloji startapları ABŞ-ın Silikon Vadisinə çıxış əldə edəcək
Türk dövlətlərin texnoloji startapları ABŞ-ın Silikon Vadisinə çıxış əldə edəcək
31 Mart , 2023 14:30
Azərbaycanda ilk dəfə Kosmik Nəsil Məşvərət Şurasının tədbiri keçiriləcək
Azərbaycanda ilk dəfə Kosmik Nəsil Məşvərət Şurasının tədbiri keçiriləcək
30 Mart , 2023 12:16
Azərbaycan Türkiyədən smartfon idxalını bərpa edib
Azərbaycan Türkiyədən smartfon idxalını bərpa edib
30 Mart , 2023 10:30
SpaceX növbəti dəfə Starlink internet peyklərini orbitə çıxarıb
"SpaceX" növbəti dəfə "Starlink" internet peyklərini orbitə çıxarıb
30 Mart , 2023 02:12
930 mindən çox mobil nömrə ilə şəbəkəyə qoşulmuş 2 130 IMEI koda “klon” statusu verilib
930 mindən çox mobil nömrə ilə şəbəkəyə qoşulmuş 2 130 IMEI koda “klon” statusu verilib
29 Mart , 2023 11:29
Bakcelldən iPhone istifadəçilərinə xəbər!
"Bakcell"dən iPhone istifadəçilərinə xəbər!
28 Mart , 2023 19:26
Azərbaycanda İsrail institutu ilə birgə Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzi yaradılıb
FotoAzərbaycanda İsrail institutu ilə birgə Kibertəhlükəsizlik Mərkəzi yaradılıb
28 Mart , 2023 18:35
Azərbaycan bir sıra ölkələrlə radiotezliklərdən istifadəni müzakirə edəcək
Azərbaycan bir sıra ölkələrlə radiotezliklərdən istifadəni müzakirə edəcək
28 Mart , 2023 16:03
Rəşad Nəbiyev Naftalanda vətəndaşları qəbul edəcək
Rəşad Nəbiyev Naftalanda vətəndaşları qəbul edəcək
28 Mart , 2023 15:38

Son xəbərlər

Bütün xəbər lenti
Orphus sistemi