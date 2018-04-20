 Yuxarı
    Bağlamaq

    Azərbaycandakı sığorta şirkətlərinin uzunmüddətli öhdəliklərin həcminə görə renkinqi (01.01.2018)

    Bakı. 20 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ "Report" İnformasiya Agentliyi Azərbaycanda fəaliyyət göstərən sığorta şirkətlərinin 2018-cı il yanvarın 1-nə uzunmüddətli öhdəliklərin həcminə görə renkinqini təqdim edir:

    Sığorta şirkətləri Uzunmüddətli öhdəliklər (manat)
    1 PASHA Life Insurance 145 227 120,61
    2 PASHA Insurance 73 241 821,01
    3 Ateshgah Life Insurance 38 393 191,96
    4 Azinsurance 30 882 106,07
    5 Ateshgah Insurance 28 524 820,43
    6 Gala Life Insurance 18 871 599,71
    7 AXA Mbask 14 596 856,37
    8 Ata Insurance 13 181 882,75
    9 Azerinsurance 10 891 050,59
    10 A-Group Insurance 10 588 205,68
    11 Silkway Insurance 9 645 205,75
    12 Mega Insurance 9 474 048,37
    13 Standard Insurance 7 419 530,57
    14 Xalg Insurance 6 631 051,87
    15 Gala Insurance 6 581 880,18
    16 Gunay Insurance 6 172 300,47
    17 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 4 673 532,58
    18 Ravan Insurance 1 663 645,71
    19 Baku Insurance 1 122 262,35
    20 Amrah Insurance 757 293,63
    21 Nakhchivan Insurance 0,00
    Cəmi 438 539 406,66
    Mətndə orfoqrafik səhv aşkar etdinizsə, səhv olan hissəni qeyd edib Ctrl + Enter düymələrini sıxın.

    Xəbər lenti

    Ən azı bir bölmə seçilməlidir

    Bütün xəbərlər


    Orphus sistemi