Azərbaycandakı sığorta şirkətlərinin uzunmüddətli öhdəliklərin həcminə görə renkinqi (01.01.2018)

Bakı. 20 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ "Report" İnformasiya Agentliyi Azərbaycanda fəaliyyət göstərən sığorta şirkətlərinin 2018-cı il yanvarın 1-nə uzunmüddətli öhdəliklərin həcminə görə renkinqini təqdim edir:
|№
|Sığorta şirkətləri
|Uzunmüddətli öhdəliklər (manat)
|1
|PASHA Life Insurance
|145 227 120,61
|2
|PASHA Insurance
|73 241 821,01
|3
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|38 393 191,96
|4
|Azinsurance
|30 882 106,07
|5
|Ateshgah Insurance
|28 524 820,43
|6
|Gala Life Insurance
|18 871 599,71
|7
|AXA Mbask
|14 596 856,37
|8
|Ata Insurance
|13 181 882,75
|9
|Azerinsurance
|10 891 050,59
|10
|A-Group Insurance
|10 588 205,68
|11
|Silkway Insurance
|9 645 205,75
|12
|Mega Insurance
|9 474 048,37
|13
|Standard Insurance
|7 419 530,57
|14
|Xalg Insurance
|6 631 051,87
|15
|Gala Insurance
|6 581 880,18
|16
|Gunay Insurance
|6 172 300,47
|17
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|4 673 532,58
|18
|Ravan Insurance
|1 663 645,71
|19
|Baku Insurance
|1 122 262,35
|20
|Amrah Insurance
|757 293,63
|21
|Nakhchivan Insurance
|0,00
|Cəmi
|438 539 406,66
