Maradonanın forması koronavirusla mübarizəyə görə satıldı - VİDEO

İtaliyanın "Napoli" və "Yuventus" klublarının sabiq futbolçusu Çiro Ferrara Dieqo Maradonanın formasını xeyriyyə hərracında satıb.
"Report"un məlumatına görə, 53 yaşlı keçmiş müdafiəçi əldə olunan 55 min avronu koronavirusla mübarizə üçün təhvil verib.
Ferrara "Napoli"də birlikdə çıxış etdiyi argentinalı oyunçunun ona təqdim etdiyi formanı satıb. Satışdan əldə olunan vəsait pandemiya ilə əlaqədar Neapola dəstək olmaq üçün fonda köçürüləcək.
Qeyd edək ki, Çiro Ferrara "Napoli" ilə 2, "Yuventus"la 5 dəfə A Seriyasının qalibi olub.
ÐÐ¾ÑÐ¼Ð¾ÑÑÐµÑÑ ÑÑÑ Ð¿ÑÐ±Ð»Ð¸ÐºÐ°ÑÐ¸Ñ Ð² Instagram
#Repost @maradona ã»ã»ã» Caro @CiroFerrara_Official, amico e compagno fedele. Ricordo ancora il tuo esordio in Nazionale. Proprio contro di me, contro la mia Argentina. Sono contento che la maglia che ti regalai 33 anni fa adesso possa aiutare il nostro popolo in un momento cosÃ¬ difficile. Napoli e i napoletani, la mia seconda casa, la mia gente. Je sto vicino a te! E a tutti voi, insieme alla @fcf_onlus (Fondazione Cannavaro - Ferrara). LÃ¬ troverai tutti i dettagli dell'asta. Un abbraccio a tutti! - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Querido Ciro, me acuerdo de tu debut en la selecciÃ³n italiana. Fue contra mÃ, contra mi selecciÃ³n argentina, en 1987. Me pone feliz saber que esa camiseta que intercambiamos hace 33 aÃ±os, pueda ayudar a la gente en este momento tan difÃcil. NÃ¡poles es mi segunda casa, y los napolitanos son mi gente. Por eso invito a todos a sumarse a la @fcf_onlus (FundaciÃ³n Cannavaro - Ferrara). AllÃ van a encontrar todos los detalles de esta subasta benÃ©fica. Un abrazo a todos! - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Dear Ciro, I remember your debut in the Italian national team. It was against me, against Argentina, in 1987. It makes me happy to know that the shirt we exchanged 33 years ago, can help people at this difficult time. Naples is my second home, and the Neapolitans are my people. That's why I invite everyone to join the @fcf_onlus (Cannavaro - Ferrara Foundation). There you will find all the details of this charity auction. A big hug to all! - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #JeStoVicinoATe #DiviseCheUniscono #UnitiperNapoli