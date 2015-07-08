'No new Greek plan' as leaders meet

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The eurozone says Greece has submitted no new proposals to secure a deal with creditors ahead of a key meeting of the group's leaders which is now under way.

It had urged Greece to submit fresh plans after its people rejected a draft bailout in a referendum.

Greece said it had proposed a few changes and hoped to secure "a mutually beneficial agreement on the basis of the mandate of the referendum". But Germany said there was "still no basis" for talks on a new bailout.

The Greek side gave a presentation on Tuesday at a eurozone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels, which preceded the leaders' summit. However, there was no new written plan.

The Greek government said: "Today's Eurogroup was not supposed to take decisions but rather prepare for the summit."