Iraq: more than 120 ISIS militants killed

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Iraq in operations of coalition and safety forces against ISIS militants, 121 terrorists killed, 28 wounded. Report informs referring to Turkish media, the official information released by the Iraqi Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In operations against the forces of ISIS in the south Tikrit killed 68 terrorists. In the west of Baghdad killed eight terrorists and two military vehicles disabled. In the other attacks killed 25 members of ISIS.

The armed clashes between security forces and terrorists continue.