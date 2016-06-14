 Top
    UEFA provisionally disqualifies Russian national team to the end of Euro 2016 - URGENT

    UEFA has fined the Football Union of Russia of 150 million EUR

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA has fined the Football Union of Russia for 150 million EUR and conditionally disqualified Russian national team until the end of Euro 2016 for the unrest, arranged by Russian fans at the European Championship match against England, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    "Russian National team provisionally disqualified to the end of the tournament. In case of recurrence of such disturbances, the team will be eliminated from the European Championship", the press service of UEFA said. 

