Two Czech footballers retire after defeat by Turkey in Euro 2016

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Czech Republic striker David Lafata and midfielder Jaroslav Plasil both announced they are retiring from international football after their group-stage exit from Euro 2016 on Tuesday, Report informs.

The Czechs finished fourth in Group D with only one point from a 2-2 draw with Croatia. They lost 1-0 to Spain 1-0 and then 2-0 to Turkey in their final match on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Plasil was a mainstay of the team. He played at four European Championships, starting in 2004, the 2006 World Cup and made a total of 103 appearances, scoring seven goals. The 35-year-old Lafata played 41 internationals, scoring nine times.

Notably, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic will compete in the same group at 2018 World Cup qualifying round. The first meeting of Azerbaijani national team with the Czechs will be held on October 11, 2016 in the Czech Republic, but re-match will be played in Baku on October 5,2017.